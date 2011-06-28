SENSIO - Richard LaBerge, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer



Q. Evaluate 3D one year after it was perhaps over-hyped by various industry types at IBC 2010 — what is the reality settling down into?

The reality of 3D shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone. As we at SENSIO have been saying for some time, 3D is following the technology adoption curve, as described by Geoffrey Moore. We’ve seen the innovators experiment and we at SENSIO were even at their side, and now we’re in the forecast “chasm.” There are a number of problems that the entire 3D industry will be looking to solve over the next year or so: making 3D content more accessible, making distribution more efficient, making the user experience easier and more pleasant by improving quality and interaction with devices. More specifically for the broadcasting industry, content creators are going to be looking at ways of generating profitability in order to cross the chasm, and will be looking at multi-platform distribution to increase revenues and amortize costs. New technical challenges will arise in this scenario, but we at SENSIO already know that there are proven ways of overcoming these challenges.







Q. What broad technology trends do you think will be front-and-centre at IBC2011?

Following the 2011 NAB Show, we think that products featuring the new Thunderbolt interface will be quite present at IBC2011, and maybe also some USB 3.0 products. Major equipment suppliers will continue their offer of software-based workflow products.



Q. Any thoughts on how the current economic climate will affect the show?

We are not expecting to see anything fantastical at IBC. NAB in April wasn’t pessimistic, but the new technologies presented seemed to be sure bets rather than long shots. We expect to see the same thing at IBC.



Q. What's new that you will show at IBC2011 and that broadcasters should look for there?

For this year’s IBC, we’ve put down in a whitepaper the expertise we’ve gleaned in working with pioneering broadcasters in live 3D transmission since the first such broadcast in January 2009. The whitepaper discusses how to optimize efficiency and cost-effectiveness for 3D contribution, enabling broadcasters to get a head start in planning the technical delivery of 3D for the time to come.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what's available on the market?

SENSIO is the only supplier of purpose-designed solutions for delivery of premium-quality 3D. Our offering includes tools for the transmission of 3D in any frame-compatible format, for transcoding between 3D formats, and for the enhancement of 3D images. Our solutions enable multiplatform transmission to increase revenues, and keep archiving costs down.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what's your fondest memory? What's your favorite restaurant or pub?

SENSIO has been going to IBC since 2007. As for a favourite restaurant or pub, to be honest, my time is always so taken during the show that I’ve pretty much only ever tasted the sandwiches from the Exhibition Centre!



