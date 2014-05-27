SCTE, WICT, Cablefax Seek Women in Tech

EXTON, PA.—Nominations are now being accepted for the 2014 Women in Technology Award, the prestigious honor that is jointly presented by Women in Cable Telecommunications, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers and Cablefax.



The deadline is Friday, June 27, 2014.



Sponsored by Bright House Networks, the award was created in 1995 to acknowledge the achievements of a woman in technology who has demonstrated significant personal and professional growth and has contributed to the advancement of the cable telecommunications industry. The award is designed to shine a spotlight on the achievements of women inside this traditionally male-dominated sector. A nominee must be in a technical position in the cable or telecommunications industry and must be a current member of WICT and SCTE, among other criteria detailed in the nomination form.



This year’s award will be presented during the annual Awards Luncheon at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2014, Sept. 22-25, 2014, in Denver.



Last year’s winner was Stephanie Mitchko-Beale. Past recipients include: Jennifer Yohe Wagner, Susan Adams, Leslie Ellis, Barbara Jaffe, Cyndee Everman, Carolyn Terry, Vicki Marts, Charlotte Field and Nomi Bergman.



More information is available at www.wict.org in the Career Development section of the website.



Questions should be directed to Parthavi Das at 202-827-4775 or pdas@wict.org or Lindsay Johnston at 610-594-7328 or ljohnston@scte.org.