Cable Industry Backs Broadcasters’ Move to Software-Based EAS

The cable industry has told the Federal Communications Commission it supports the National Association of Broadcasters’ proposal to allow broadcasters to use software-based Emergency Alert Systems.

At issue is a petition from the NAB (PS Docket Nos. 15-94 & 22-329), filed at the end of March, to fast-track its request to allow broadcasters to transition from hardware-based decoders to software for emergency alerting. The association is asking for urgent action in part because hardware supplier Sage Alerting Systems, one of two hardware suppliers, has recently stopped production of devices and “the current legacy ecosystem is not sustainable.”

Digital Alert Systems, the other provider of hardware-based EAS systems to broadcasters, recently told the FCC that it thought the proposal is premature and highlighted unresolved issues related to cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and operational challenges associated with software-only EAS platforms.

NCTA–The Internet & Television Association, the trade group representing major cable operators, said “commendable steps” have been taken in recent years to upgrade alerting systems, including the use of the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP), a technology that helps improve clarity and provide more detail about emergency alerts.

“NAB’s proposal to permit EAS Participants to elect software-based EAS solutions may present the Commission with another opportunity to ensure that emergency alerting keeps pace with modern technology,” NCTA said in its filing. “Although NAB’s proposal discusses the use of a software-based EAS encoder/decoder in the context of broadcast station operations, such a solution may be of use to cable EAS participants as well.

“NCTA agrees with NAB that any such solution should not be directly exposed to the internet or be fully cloud-based," the association added. "This approach would be consistent with other software-based aspects of broadcast and cable network operations. NCTA also agrees that consideration of this issue is made more necessary by Sage Alerting Systems’ decision to cease production of its encoder/decoder device.”

NAB’s proposal has drawn support from SBE.