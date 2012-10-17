SCTE Board Elects Officers

ORLANDO, FLA. – The board of directors of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers has re-elected Mike LaJoie, executive vice president and chief technology office for Time Warner Cable, as chairman of the board for the 2012-13 term.



In addition to LaJoie, the board elected its other officers on the eve of SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2012, which takes place Oct. 16-19. LaJoie is joined on the board’s executive committee by:



• Vice Chairman: Terry Cordova, senior vice president and chief technology officer of Suddenlink Communications

• Secretary: Jim Hughes, senior vice president of global broadband sales at CommScope

• Treasurer: Ed Marchetti, vice president of engineering/operations at Comcast Cable Communications



The board also elected Tommy Hill, director, area operations, Mediacom Communications, as the additional member of the SCTE Board’s Executive Committee.



“With superior representation from across the industry, SCTE will continue to rise to engineering and operations challenges and to maximize opportunities,” said Mark Dzuban, SCTE president and CEO. “I thank the outgoing officers for their guidance over the past year, and Mike LaJoie and I are eager to work with his fellow committee members and the entire board in the year ahead on ongoing and new initiatives that drive substantial value for the industry.”



In addition to LaJoie, Cordova, Hughes, Marchetti, and Hill, the other members of Board of Directors are:



• Ralph Brown, CableLabs

• Pat Crull, Time Warner Cable

• David Haigh, Midcontinent Communications

• Roger Hughes, Armstrong Cable Services

• Joe Jensen, Buckeye Cablevision

• Bob Legg, Suddenlink Communications

• Patrick O’Hare, Comcast Cable Communications

• Nick Segura, Charter Communications

• Martha Soehren, Ph.D., Comcast University and Comcast Cable

• Rick Sullivan, Times Fiber Communications/Amphenol



SCTE Regional Representatives:



• Region 1: Ed Marchetti, Comcast Cable Communications

• Region 2: Nick Segura, Charter Communications

• Region 3: Randy Love, Comcast Cable Communications

• Region 4: Ronald Hardzog Jr., Cox Communications

• Region 5: Rick Sullivan, Times Fiber Communications/Amphenol

• Region 6: David Haigh, Midcontinent Communications

• Region 7: Joe Jensen, Buckeye Cablevision

• Region 8: Tommy Hill, Mediacom Communications

• Region 9: Rick Jubeck, KGP Logistics

• Region 10: Bob Legg, Suddenlink Communications

• Region 11: Roger Hughes, Armstrong Cable Services

• Region 12: Joseph Guariglia, Comcast Cable Communications

• Region 13 (Canada): Mario Massi, Cogeco Cable