SBE Names Three New Fellows

The Society of Broadcast Engineers (SBE) has elevated SBE members Roswell Clark of Clearwater, Fla., Steve Keeler of Auburn, N.Y. and Thomas McNicholl of Whitesboro, N.Y. to the membership rank of Fellow. The SBE Board of Directors elected them at its meeting held April 5, 2025. of Whitesboro, NY; to the membership rank of Fellow.

The Fellow honor is the highest membership level in the SBE. Members must have made significant contributions to the broadcast engineering field or the SBE to be selected as a Fellow. Candidates are nominated by their peers. Since the Society‘s founding 61 years ago, 92 members have been honored with the Fellow rank.

All three were recognized during the SBE Membership Meeting held on April 7 during the 2025 NAB Show. They will also be recognized at the SBE National Meeting, which will be held in September in Columbus, Ohio.

The SBE provided this information about the men and their accomplishments:

Roswell (Roz) Clark, CPBE, CBNT, executive director of radio engineering for Cox Media Group, joined the SBE in 1990 and has held continuous membership since 2000. He served two terms on the SBE Board of Directors in 2018 and 2020. In 2015, he was awarded the Robert W. Flanders SBE Engineer of the Year Award. In 2021 Radio World recognized him with the Excellence in Engineering Award. He has served SBE Chapter 39 as treasurer since 2013. He has been a driving force in the chapter’s annual Technical Symposium. His radio engineering career began in the 1980s, working for stations in the Tampa and Orlando areas. He joined Cox Media Group in 1993, receiving his current job title in 2023. He is also involved with the National Radio Systems Committee, the IEEE Broadcast Technology Society, the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers, and has served on the NAB’s Radio Technology Committee.

A common comment among Roz’s nominations notes that he is a natural problem-solver and always tries to provide an answer. He routinely shares his knowledge by presenting at conferences and seminars. One nomination called him “a leader who can both listen well and execute well, and that Roz is an exemplary force in bridging the technical operations and the company management needs.” At Cox Media, he implemented an incentive program for his staff to make SBE certification part of their company goals, which one nomination found commendable. Another nomination said “his passion for the radio business is shown by his involvement and paving the way so that there is a future for this medium.”

Steven Keeler is a distinguished service professor emeritus at Cayuga Community College (SUNY). He is a member of SBE Chapter 22 Central New York and joined the SBE in 1989. He began working for the school in 1987. He is the board vice-president of Auburn Regional Media Access, and executive committee member of the SUNY Distinguished Academy, a founding board member of the Auburn Public Theater, vice president of the Cayuga Community College Faculty Association, the executive producer of the SBE 22 Student Career Seminar LIVE Stream, former chair of the National Education Association/NY State Technology Committee, and a member of MENSA. He is a two-time recipient of the James C. Wulliman SBE Educator of the Year (1999 and 2001).

In the nomination letters, many people noted that Steve is dedicated to learning and the goals of the SBE. One nomination stated, “Steve’s dedication to his career, sharing his knowledge with students and involving them with the SBE has been enormous.” Another nomination said that, “Through his actions year after year, Steve continually upheld the very tenants of the organization and strengthened the very future of society.” Another nomination credited Steve with shaping the careers of multitudes of broadcast engineers. “Through his commitment to excellence in teaching, and his passion for broadcast engineering have influenced and shaped the careers of many professionals in the industry today.”

Thomas McNicholl, CBTE, began his broadcast career 50 years ago at WKTV in Utica, NY, where he is chief engineer today. Tom progressively took on increasing levels of responsibility within the engineering department, becoming WKTV chief engineer in 2003. He is also the chair of SBE Chapter 22, a position he has held since 2016. In 2003 he took over as chair of the annual SBE Technology Expo, building a team to organize the events, from establishing and contracting with the venue, managing exhibitors, attracting attendees, and seeking advanced technical papers. Tom worked with local colleges and universities to invite young technical talent to the Expo, to increase their awareness of technical careers within media, acquaint themselves with some of the latest equipment available, and attend some of the technical papers/presentations.

One nomination noted Tom’s dedication to his career by “sharing his knowledge with others,” adding that “his efforts with the Society of Broadcast Engineers have been tremendous.” This was echoed in another nomination, saying, “He has always had dedication to the industry and the future of broadcasting.” His chapter leadership was credited with keeping the active. One nomination said, “His meetings are carefully prepared and executed professionally.” Referencing Tom’s professional career, one nomination touted his technical skills, saying, “His ability to navigate the rapid technological changes in broadcasting while ensuring seamless operations has earned him the respect and admiration of his peers.”

A list of all those who have been named SBE Fellows is posted on the SBE website at sbe.org/fellows.