RTW to Highlight Range of Loudness Solutions at IBC 2016

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS–At this year’s IBC Show, RTW, a U.K.-based provider of audio metering and monitoring technology, will show its latest line of loudness solutions as well as some products new to the European market.

APRO-CLC01

The APRO-CLC01 for Continuous Loudness Control audio processor allows users to control program-loudness value and its loudness range.

RTW will also show its Loudness Tools and Mastering Tools software with it’s a v4.0 update, which now supports Mac OS X 10.11 “El Capitan,” a new a selectable 12th octave RTA and cinema loudness.

Also on display, RTW’s TM3-Primus and USB Connect, now with a new software version that adds support for both Mac OS X 10.11 “El Capitan” and the new standard changes in the EBU Loudness Recommendation.

To see all of RTW’s new products while at IBC visit their booth, 8.D89.The IBC Show takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 8-13.