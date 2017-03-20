RTW Loudness Control and Audio Monitoring Ready for 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, RTW will highlight its Continuous Loudness Control (CLC), SurroundControl 31900 and 31960 series, and plugins, such as the MasterClass Loudness Tools and Mastering Tools. Also on display will be TM7 and TM9 TouchMonitors, now upgraded with version 6.0 firmware, and TM3 and TM3-Primus TouchMonitors, now with a new 19-inch TM3 rackmount solution that integrates up to two units in one carrier.

TM3

Designed for workstations and edit suites, compact TM3 TouchMonitors come with an intuitive 4.3-inch touchscreen interface that allows for vertical and horizontal operation, as well as easy-to-read instruments for level and loudness metering that can be preset.

The TM3-Primus TouchMonitor is a unique USB audio monitor that features RCA-type, two-channel analog and digital (SPDIF) loudness and level meters that meet global standards. With its USB hybrid mode, operators can visualize and process DAW metering points directly on the screen.

Version 6.0 of the firmware for the TM7/TM9 TouchMonitors offers new features and adjustments to stay current with global loudness standards. It supports up to four parallel instances of the stereo vectorscope, allowing simultaneous monitoring of transmission streams. A 12th octave filter bank has been added to the RTA (Real Time Analyzer) for a more refined, graduated frequency distribution analysis. A new password feature gives users increased security against unauthorized adjustment changes.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. RTWwill be in boothN7220.