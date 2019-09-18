Ross Video to Feature New Production Gear at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Ross Video used the theme of “high impact, high efficiency” to describe what it offered earlier this year at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, and now it will do the same for its sister conference in New York, highlighting new and updated products for a range of professional production needs.

Ross’ slate of products for the 2019 NAB Show New York will serve a number of different markets, from news production to virtual and augmented reality technology. Here is a brief description of what the company will display for NAB Show NY attendees:

The Tria+ UHD production server is an addition to the Abekas Tria production server line, with this new model providing two symmetrical 4K UHD video channels that can be configured as two-play, two-record or one-play and one-record.

Coming as a result of Ross’ acquisition of Portalis, the pro-xi integrator enables control room operators to simultaneously view and actively control multiple computer systems from a single workstation.

Voyage is a new graphics render engine for virtual studio/augmented reality applications and includes the UX v5, the latest version of Ross’ UX control system for virtual applications.

Piero, another Ross acquisition, uses image recognition or encoded camera heads to overlay tactical graphics on sports content.

Graphite v2.2 is the latest upgrade to Ross’ all-in-one production system, with new features like an embedded SDI channel pair configuration and Audio Equalizer function.

The SkyDolly ceiling-mounted system and the MotionDirector control algorithm for Furio products.

OverDrive v19.1 now can support the Carbonite Ultra production switcher.

XPression v9.5 features a new M8 hardware platform that has both 2RU and 4RU HD-SDI engines.

The new Streamline News Video suite features Streamline Production MAM, Streamline Play Sequencer, Tria News Video Server and EVO storage for managing video assets.

Version 14 of the Inception newsroom computer system adds user definable workflows and customizations.

The Ultricore BCS is a new Broadcast Control System that boosts scale and power to the Ultrix suite, and features the optional Ultricore IP license.

Gator Toolbox is a new openGear card UHD up/down/cross converter and standards (frame rate) converter that features proc amps, color correction, region of interest and SDR/HDR.

There are also new hardware units for the Mira+ replay server and Tria+ production server.

All of these products will be showcased at Ross Video’s NAB Show NY booth, N413.

The 2019 NAB Show New York will run from Oct. 16-17 at the Javits Convention Center.