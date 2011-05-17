Roland Earns Training Certification from InfoComm



Roland Systems Group has earned approval from InfoComm International to be labeled a Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Program Renewal Unit Provider.



The company has five training courses available, concentrating on the V-Mixing System and its components. Areas of study include digital consoles, digital snakes, personal mixing system and multi-channel recording in live applications, as well as a primer on advanced video technology concepts.



All five courses count for a total of 4.5 CTS Renewal Units and can be applied to maintain CTS, CTS-D and CTS-I designations, which require a certain level of continued education.



The InfoComm certified courses are part of the larger Roland Systems Group Training Plus program, a curriculum of product knowledge combined with practical applications designed to support operators, integrators, designers and providers of professional audio and video products.

