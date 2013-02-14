Rep. Steve Scalise To Address ACA Washington Summit

PITTSBURGH—Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) will address American Cable Association members and attendees at ACA’s 20th Washington Summit, offering insights into telecommunications issues facing Congress in 2013.



“Rep. Scalise is recognized as a unique leader within the House because of his chairmanship of the Republican Study Conference and as a true communications policy expert,” ACA President and CEO Matthew M. Polka said. “He possesses a firm understanding of today’s video and broadband marketplace, and we appreciate that he understands the needs of the independent cable community.”



Scalise is scheduled to address the summit March 13, from 2 -2:45 p.m.



He is the chief sponsor of the proposed Next Generation Television Marketplace Act, a bill that would repeal retransmission consent provisions contained in the 1992 Cable Act.



First elected to Congress in a May 2008 special election, Scalise is a member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees the Federal Communications Commission, as well as cable TV and broadband Internet access providers. He is also the head of the conservative Republican Study Committee for the 113th Congress.



ACA previously announced that Rep. John Barrow (D-Ga.) and Commissioner Ajit Pai of the FCC will address the Summit. Pai is scheduled to have a one-on-one discussion with Polka on Wednesday, March 13, and Barrow will speak Thursday, delivering that morning’s Congressional Address.



Independent cable operators will gather in Grand Hyatt Hotel in downtown Washington, D.C., March 12-14.



