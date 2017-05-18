Registration Now Available for IBC 2017

LONDON—IBC 2017 is fast approaching and now interested parties are able to register for this year’s event. Once again taking place in Amsterdam, the IBC 2017 exhibition and conference is slated to run from Sept. 14-19.

IBC 2017 is expected to feature more than 1,700 exhibitors and more than 400 speakers across five tracks.

For more information, visit show.ibc.org.

To register click here.