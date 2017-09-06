Registration for CES 2018 Is Now Open

ARLINGTON, VA.—The Consumer Technology Association has opened up registration for CES 2018. The annual show that highlights a wide range of future technologies is scheduled to take place in Las Vegas from Jan. 9-12.

A new feature for this year’s show is that CES badges will feature a photo ID, so registrants should have a recent photo available to upload in the credentials section.

Another new step in registration is the requirement of a unique email address. When the process is completed, registrants will receive a verification email that is required for final confirmation.

Registration is available on the CES website.