Qligent to Unveil All-in-One Monitoring for Local TV Stations at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Qligent will introduce an all-in-one solution that addresses regulatory requirements for local TV stations, as well as offers the company’s core quality-oriented monitoring at the 2020 NAB Show.

The new Vision Compliance Monitoring system unlocks a centralized portal to monitor quality of service (QoS), quality of experience (QoE) and compliance. The system is tailored for local TV stations and smaller station groups tasked with loudness and closed caption compliance. QoS and QoE monitoring —two core Qligent competencies—are rarely offered in compliance monitoring systems but included in the system.

The new system enables TV stations to monitor their own QoS-related transport and physical streams along with QoE-related issues, such as lack of signal, video freeze and missing audio, in a cost-efficient manner. It also gives broadcasters the ability to record and monitor live program streams from in-market TV stations. These capabilities provide broadcasters with consistent insight into competitive QoE performance, as well as evidence of what local businesses are advertising with those stations.

The new system, including all software, common off-the-shelf hardware and QoS/QoE/compliance toolsets, is instantly deployable.

The Vision Compliance Monitoring system is flexibly priced—billed as either monthly or annual fees for the same turnkey solution. The system provides consecutive days of 24/7 compliance recording through the contracted period. Options to monetize programming, such as content repurposing, are available for additional fees.

The company anticipates future upgrades to ensure ATSC 3.0 compatibility as broadcasters transition to NextGen TV.

