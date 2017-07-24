Primestream to Demo Media Management for Broadcast Workflow at IBC 2017

MIAMI—At IBC 2017, Primestream will demonstrate the next generation of its Dynamic Media Management platform. The new platform is built for ease-of-use with powerful features needed to manage even the most complex sports, enterprise and broadcast workflows—from capture through delivery. For the first time in Europe, Primestream will highlight new versions of Fork and Xchange Suite, loaded with an enhanced User Experience, 4K/UHD workflow, VR/360-Asset Management, web-based metadata tagging, an updated Adobe Premiere Pro extension panel with project-centric workflows, and powerful archival workflows for storing and restoring media from object-based storage providers such as Amazon, SwiftStack, IBM and Cloudian.

“Our next generation of the Dynamic Media Management platform has been well received by the industry and we’re looking for to showcasing it at IBC2017. We are always looking to give our users an easy path to 4K/UHD and VR/360 workflow while addressing the need for teams to collaborate on projects from anywhere,” said Claudio Lisman, President and CEO of Primestream. “We work hard to make sure our solutions are ‘simply powerful’, and enable users to capture, produce, manage and deliver assets more easily than ever before.”

New project-centric workflows enable Primestream users and teams to intuitively create, share and collaborate on projects inside Xchange, or via the Xchange extension panel within Adobe Premiere Pro CC. Users can now organise raw footage or easily switch between proxy and high-res source material for effective remote/offsite editing. Other advances to Xchange include support for new Equirectangular VR/360-Asset Management, enabling media playback and review, with “spatial/360” visual marker annotations to highlight areas of interest in a 360-degree space. Xchange also brings a new module for creating playlists of media assets and exporting for delivery to VOD solutions.

Primestream will also demonstrate Xchange Workspaces at IBC2017. This is a new module for easily building and customising the Graphical User Interface (GUI) based on the different ways people work. Users can also enrich content with Workspaces’ built-in metadata tagging engine that integrates with metadata sources such as the Associated Press (AP) industry-leading metadata platform.

IBC 2017 visitors can schedule time with Primestream at IBC 2017 by contacting the Bubble Communications team.