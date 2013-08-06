Powell to Keynote SCTE Cable-Tec Expo

EXTON, PA.—Michael Powell, president and CEO of the National Cable & Telecommunications Association and former FCC chairman, will headline the opening general session of the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers’ Cable-Tec Expo 2013, October 21-24 in Atlanta.



Powell and Kevin Hart, executive vice president and chief technology officer of Cox Communications and chairman of the Cable-Tec Expo 2013 program committee, will engage in a conversation-style keynote about technology and policy issues on Oct. 22.



Powell served as Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission from 2001-2005 and was a commissioner for eight years. Prior to joining NCTA in 2011, he served two years as co-chairman of Broadband for America.



Earlier this year, he served as a guest speaker at the SCTE-Tuck Executive Leadership Program at Dartmouth College.



Two pre-conference symposia, “DOCSIS 3.1 Engineering” and “Creating the Cable Generalist,” will be held on Oct. 21. SCTE Cable-Tec Expo and the symposia will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center. Discounted pre-registration for both is available online through Oct. 8.



SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2013 will offer a variety of learning events and demonstrations, as well as peer-to-peer interaction and networking.



Expo will examine technical challenges facing the industry and feature hands-on, technology-centric exhibits, relevant technical workshops, the International Cable-Tec Games, the IP Challenge and other events.

