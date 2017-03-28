PlayBox to Demo Broadcast Playout Features at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—PlayBox Technology has added seven new features to its CloudAir universal playout and streaming platform, as well as 40 new features to its Neo server-bsed cahnnel-in-a-box products, and will demonstrate them allat the 2017 NAB Show.

SaaS-based CloudAir now has a transcoder capable of handling multiple file containers and formats, including MPEG PS/TS, MXF, QT, AVI, MP4, GXF, MPG2, H.264, ProRes, DNX HD and MJPEG. PlayBox also added an enhanced template preparation interface for graphics editing, improved playlist editing, advanced playlist export to EPGs and automated linking of stored assets.



Neo products now have extended control features, an informative, intuitive graphic interface, expanded file handling, expanded I/O connectivity and Microsoft Windows 10.

The AirBox Neo version supports UHD, HD and SD playout from a single server. Designed for 24/7 unattended operations, it can also be operated manually, including live-to-air throughput. New additions include streaming input compatibility with HTTP(S), UDP, RTMP, MMS(H) and YouTube, plus streaming output support for UDP, RTSP and ATSC.



Both systems manage live, automated or hybrid workflows, and scale to multi-channel networks transmitted via terrestrial, satellite, or cable systems, as well as cloud streaming. The playout servers now have an IP output, which offers substantial savings over dedicated fibre-optic telco lines for studio to transmitter links. Management and monitoring of entire channels can be performed via a secure IP link from a desktop computer.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. PlayBox Technology Limited will be in boothN5311. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.