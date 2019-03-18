PlayBox Neo Launching Cloud2TV at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—PlayBox Neo will arrive at the 2019 NAB Show ready to demonstrate the latest in its Channel in a Box range of modular channel branding and playout products, which will be highlighted by the U.S. debut of Cloud2TV.

Cloud2TV is an IP-based, software-centric media playout and branding system that can be deployed as a standalone device or to extend the scale and versatility of PlayBox Neo’s product range. The system is designed to allow channel owners to expand from traditional SDI delivery to hybrid SDI and IP streaming, to fully functional cloud transmission. Assembling, scheduling and transmitting content via terrestrial, satellite, cable or CDN can be done by a single operator.

The system is designed with the same modularity of other PlayBox Neo products to configure for a standalone OTT streaming channel to a multi-language, multi-timezone TV network. Specific application modules are assigned to content ingest, graphic editing, media browsing with metadata handling and clip trimming, quality control and verification, transcoding, playlist management and audit logging.

Additional features include the ability to transmit in fully automated mode while still being able to schedule alterations or insert live content; an intuitive, web-based user interface with administrator-adjustable rights assignment, channel management, action-logging and notifications; fast and on-demand channel launch; web-based access; and IP workflow.

PlayBox Neo is offering the Cloud2TV in three forms: Platform as a Service on a private cloud with CDN; Software as a Service on public clouds; and an on-premises turnkey system.

PlayBox Neo will showcase the Cloud2TV at its booth, SL11216, during the NAB Show. To register for the NAB Show, visit www.nabshow.com.