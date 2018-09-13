Pilot, LMA Team Up to Explore Voice Platform Strategies at New Event

WASHINGTON — Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that voice technologies are touted as the next big thing for radio. But, how exactly, should media managers use them to grow audiences or increase revenues?

NAB’s Pilot and the Local Media Association aim to answer those questions and more at the first Voice Summit for digital media pros and strategists, the National Association of Broadcasters says.

In the announcement, Pilot Executive Director John Clark explained the “rapid expansion of voice-enabled devices is creating new considerations and opportunities for media companies as they seek to connect and engage with consumers.” He added the summit will investigate “these increasingly popular devices and how media organizations can best integrate them in to their overall business strategies.”

The Voice Summit will feature case studies and insights into how media companies can use these new platforms to attract and retain audiences and grow revenue. Representatives from NPR, The Washington Post, Hubbard Interactive, E.W. Scripps, iHeartRadio, Saga Communications and Amplifi Media are currently scheduled to present, described as “early adopters that have invested heavily and have a lot to share” by LMA President Nancy Lane.

The event is scheduled for Dec. 11 at NAB headquarters in Washington.

Early bird registration costs $395 through Oct. 31, but will increase by $100 after that date. But don’t jump the gun just to get the cheaper rate — check your calendar because there’s a $100 cancellation fee if you cancel before Nov. 1, but there are no refunds available later.

The Local Media Association serves local media companies and research and development partners. It assists companies with the digital transitions.