Pilot and LMA Schedule OTT Summit

WASHINGTON—NAB’s Pilot and the Local Media Association (LMA) will serve as co-hosts for an OTT Summit that is scheduled to take place Jan. 23, 2017 in Washington D.C. The summit will look into the logistics of incorporating OTT into existing business models and how to effectively leverage the technology.

Topics expected to be covered during the summit include local and national revenue forecasts; strategies for investment; and current examples of implementation by media companies. Graham Media, Schurz Communications, Calkins Media and BIA/Kesley have been tapped as presenters.

Early-bird registration is currently available at $395 for NAB and LMA members and $495 for non-members. Both registration fees will go up $100 after Jan. 6.

