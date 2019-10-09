Phabrix to Demo Hybrid IP/SDI Analysis, Monitoring at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Phabrix will demonstrate its range of hybrid IP/SDI, 4K/UHD and HDR/WCG instruments at the NAB Show New York, held Oct. 16–17.

PHABRIX will show the latest ST 2110 developments to its flagship Qx Series, offering hybrid IP/SDI test and measurement tools. The Qx family (Qx 10G IP and QxL 25G IP) offers ST 2110 (-20, -30, -31, -40), two-port ST 2059 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) and ST 2022-7 seamless protection. The company says it provides simultaneous monitoring of one video, two audio and one ANC data flow in up to 16 active and scalable windows. The two audio flows each support up to 10 channels at 1ms and up to 80 channels at 125us packet time with either PCM or AES3 Transport. The core feature set also includes operator status information for PTP, 2022-7 reconstruction and the timing relationship of flows to PTP.

The new Qx ST 2110 advanced engineering IP measurement features include the measurement of ST 2110-21 network compatibility and virtual receiver buffer models, advanced PTP to Flow timing and latency measurements, as well as Inter-Packet Arrival Times for all flows that contribute to the ST 2022-7 seamless reconstruction.

The new TR-1001-1 toolset available on the Qx rasterizer provides support for AMWA NMOS IS-04 Discovery and Registration and IS-05 Connection Management with DHCP, DNS Service Discovery, LLDP, SDP and PTP System Resource.

The company will join its authorized distributor AVBB on booth N929.