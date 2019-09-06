PESA to Debut Secura Media Manager at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—At the 2019 IBC Show, PESA will introduce the Secura Media Manager in conjunction with Arista on stand 8.E30.

PESA Secura encompasses both video and audio broadcast signal standards as well as command and control (KVM) standards on one unified platform. SMPTE ST 2110 is being used as a common standard for signal transfer and control.

SMPTE ST 2110 is an open standard for media over IP transport, available on the market today and provides for the transport of video, audio and data, for both compressed and uncompressed streams, while providing ultra-low latency timing combined with real-time control and management.

PESA says its focus has been centered on the security aspect of these systems. PESA’s Secura Media Platform allows users to protect content, including their KVM command control infrastructures.

PESA has integrated the government rated security standard, FIPS140-2 Level 3, into all PESA devices and has added military-grade encryption for streams on an IP network. This provides total control and security even if the first line of IP security is compromised.

Secura Media Manager is ideally suited toward military, government, corporate and broadcast customers.

IBC takes place at the RAI in Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17.