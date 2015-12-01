Panasonic Touts 4K at GV Expo

NEWARK, N.J.—The 2015 Government Expo gets underway today, Tuesday, Dec. 1, and Panasonic is on hand to show off its slate of 4K cameras. Panasonic will showcase a number of new cameras, including the AG-DVX200PJ 4K handheld camera, the AW-UE70 4K PTZ and the AJ-PX380 P2 AVC-ULTRA shoulder-mount. The company will also have its VariCam 35 4K Super 35mm camera/recorder, AJ-PX270 P2 AVC-ULTRA handheld camcorder, AW-HE40 and AW-HE130 HD PTZs, AW-HEA10 wide-angle PTZ, and AK-HC3800 2.2-megapixel 3CCD HD studio camera on display.

AG-DVX200PJ

Among the new cameras, the DVX200PJ is a large sensor, multi-format professional camcorders that captures 4K/UHD, HD and SD, including DCI 4K 4096x2160. The camera features a 4/3-inch large-format MOS sensor with high sensitivity of F11, offers variable frame rate recording from 2fps to 120fps in 1080p, a newly-designed Leica Dicomar 4K F2.8~F4.5 zoom lens, bokeh effects and a V-Log L curve.

The UE70 PTZ can deliver 3840x2160 resolution images at 29.97p/25p via HDMI, is capable of 4K IP streaming and in-camera 4K recording, and offers genlock, Optical Image Stabilization and remote switchable ND filters. The camera features a 1/2.3-inch MOS sensor with 3G-SDI and HDMI video outputs, as well as direct-from-camera audio/video streaming up to 2160/30p.

Then there is the PX380 1/3-inch 2.2M 3MOS AVC-ULTRA shoulder-mount camcorder with IT/wireless connectivity and dual codec recording. The camcorder’s multi-codec AVC-ULTRA offers master-quality and/or low-bit-rate 10-bit, 4:2:2 recording in full raster HD. Additional features include the ability to record in AVC-LongG, built in support for wired LAN, wireless LAN and 4G/LTE connections. It is available in two versions: the AJ-PX380GF and AJ-PX380G.

In addition, on Wednesday Dec. 2 at 11 a.m., Panasonic’s Senior Product Manager Steve Cooperman will present “Affordable 4K Tools for the Field, Studio and the Meeting Room” in GV Expo’s Session Theater.

The 2015 GV Expo takes place from Dec. 1-3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The expo floor will be open from Dec. 2-3, with Panasonic at booth 401.