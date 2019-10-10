Panasonic to Feature Next-Gen IP/IT Platform at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Panasonic will feature a next-generation IP/IT platform, 12G-SDI 4K live switcher and 4K/HDR shoulder-mount camcorder at the 2019 NAB Show New York, Oct. 16-17, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City.

AJ-CX4000

Targeted for a 2020 launch, the next-generation IP/IT-centric platform is based on an open software architecture. Full resolution and format-independent, the platform allows users to allocate processing power with 100% efficiency and achieve a level of performance not possible with traditional hardware-based products. The platform supports one-frame latency processing, Panasonic said.

It also supports uncompressed processing, uncompressed 4K inputs and baseband as well as IP signals, including SMPTE ST 2110 and NDI, simultaneously. It can be used for remote production as well as being integrated into a full IP-based environment, the company said.

Panasonic has designed a fully customizable GUI interface for the platform that enables users to manage an unlimited number of video layers.

The company’s new AV-UHS500 4K live compact switcher is 12G-SDI-compatible. It is designed for use at broadcast stations and in OB vans, houses of worship and in educational lecture and conference halls.

The switcher, scheduled for a February 2020 release, provides for multiformat 4K/3G/HD switching. It offers an equal number of HD inputs and outputs even when operating in 4K, the company said. Additional optional boards can be added to expand inputs to as many as 16 SDI or eight HDMI inputs. Five keyers are built-in, including two chromakey channels and two channels of picture-in-picture.

The AV-UHS500 also supports up and down conversion, HDR-SDR conversion and ITU-R BT.2020/BT.709 color space conversion.

Panasonic’s new AJ-CX4000 4K/HDR shoulder-mount camcorder, scheduled for a December launch, is a B4 lens mount model supporting interchangeable lens for network news, sports, nature films and travel documentaries.

Equipped with a large-sized 11MP image sensor, the camera enables high-quality 4K recording with 2,000 TV lines of horizontal resolution. Supporting HDR compliant BT.2100 and BT.2020, the camera can be used in a fast, connected workflow, including RTMPS and RTSP for live streaming and NDI/HX for live production.

The camera’s HEVC codec provides for extended recording with 4K/10-bit high image quality while keeping storage requirements under control. The camera can also record with the P2 MXF AVC ULTRA codec onto fast, reliable expressP2 cards, cost-effective microP2 cards or low-cost SDXC memory cards. UHD 60p/50p 10-bit 4:2:2 output via a 12G-SDI output is also possible.

