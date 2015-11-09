Panasonic Preps Range of 4K Cameras for CCW 2015
NEW YORK—Whether it be for the field or for the studio, Panasonic plans to showcase its latest 4K cameras at CCW 2015.
AG-DVX200PJ
The lineup of cameras set to be on display includes the AG-DVX200PJ 4K handheld camera with a 4/3-inch large-format MOS sensor, the AW-UE70 4K PTZ integrated 4K pan/tilt/zoom camera, the AK-UC3000 4K studio camera, and the AJ-PX380 P2 AVC-ULTRA shoulder-mount camera, which offers IT/wireless connectivity capabilities and dual codec recording.
Panasonic will also have the VariCam 35 4K Super 35mm camera/recorder, AJ-PX270 P2 AVC-ULTRA handhelf camcorder, AW-HE40 and AW-HE130 PTZs, AW-HEA10 wide angle PTZ camera remote control, and the AV-HS6000 2ME production switcher.
In addition, producer Barry Green is scheduled to give a presentation on the AG-DVX200PJ. The session will take place Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. in CCW’s Session Theater.
Panasonic will be located at booth 811 during CCW 2015, which takes place from Nov. 11-12 at the Javits Convention Center in New York. For more information, visit www.ccwexpo.com.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox