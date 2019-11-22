Organizers Open Submissions for 2019 Travel Video Awards 2020

WASHINGTON—NAB today announced submissions are open for the third annual Travel Video Awards (TVAs), which will be presented April 21 during the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The awards, created by Citizine Networks Inc. and presented by the Travel Video Alliance, honor innovative and inspiring travel videos created by independent filmmakers, the travel industry, media companies and lifestyle brands, NAB said.

All video and story submissions must have aired or been digitally published between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019. TVA is accepting submissions through Jan.17, 2020

In 2019, the awards program received more than 800 entries from filmmakers and brands in 44 countries. Among the submissions were those from CNN Travel, United Airlines, Marriott International, Tourism Australia, Land Rover, Food Network, Sony, Rimowa luggage, La Mer and Travel + Leisure magazine.

“Of the $600B+ in online travel bookings, video was part of the decision process for the consumer in over 60% of those bookings,” said Citizine and TVA founder and CEO Philip DeBevoise. “Travel videos are a powerful marketing tool—indie filmmakers, tourism companies and other brands are creating videos showcasing the lifestyle, culture and beauty of destinations across the globe that are driving these online bookings.”

Besides the annual awards ceremony, the 2020 TVAs will include three panel discussions and a new awards category, NAB said. “We’re excited to announce the new TVA-Steller Award, in partnership with Steller, that recognizes the beautiful mix media travel stories being published on the Steller platform,” said DeBevoise.

NAB is once again serving as the presenting sponsor for the TVA program. More information about the awards and TVA programming is available online.

The 2020 NAB Show will be held April 18-22 in Las Vegas. More information about the show is available on the NAB Show website.