Omnitek Presenting Broadcast Waveform Rasterizer at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Omnitek’s latest Ultra broadcast waveform rasterizer, the Ultra TQ, is making the trip to the 2017 NAB Show. The Ultra TQ incorporates functionality from the Ultra 4K Tool Box and Ultra XR products to support HDR and wide color gamut production.

The Ultra TQ provides analysis of SD, HD and 3G-SDI formats, with an upgrade path to 4K/UHD. Its analyzer instruments include picture, waveform monitor, vectorscope, gamut meters, audio monitoring, and loudness measurement, video timing, video/audio status monitoring, event logging and closed caption logging.

The picture monitor provides HD display with closed captions overlay, safe area cages and Omnitek’s O-Zone for false color display for HDR/SDR production. The Waveform monitor displays YCbCr or YRGB, full horizontal & vertical zoom of single, multiple or all line displays, analyzing a full frame video or region of interest.

The integrated line test pattern generator, which generates 38 line-patterns, can be upgraded to a full test pattern generator with moving and static zone plates and test sequences, and the Ultra TQ logs physical and functional parameters of the video signal for QC and compliance.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Omnitek will be in boothC7915. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.