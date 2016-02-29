Nugen Audio Launching Stereo-to-Surround Upmix Option at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Nugen Audio will unveil a new 9.1 option for Halo Upmix, its solution for upmixing stereo audio to surround, at the 2016 NAB Show. Based on Nugen Audio's new proprietary upmixing processes, the option allows the introduction of vertical positioning into the upmix, generating a 7.1.2 (Dolby Atmos) bed track-compatible upmix.

Available in Avid AAX, VST, and AU formats, Halo Upmix automates the creation of a stereo-to-surround, downmix-compatible upmix, with center channel management and spatial density controls. By combining frequency and time-domain energy distribution and neural network artificial intelligence, among other technologies, Halo Upmix lets producers target various upmix goals, including full stable surrounds, exact downmix matching, and/or full dialog isolation, as well as fine-tune a surround mix and create intricate mixes when there is no access to the original stems.

Nugen Audio will also show updates to its Loudness Management Batch processor’s extensions that help clients stay ahead of industry requirements for automated loudness analysis and correction, and demonstrate a new Adobe Premiere integration for its LM-Correct 2 loudness quick-fix tool—available for free to all existing users. Premiere Pro users can now access LM-Correct—from a panel within the editing environment—to help them adhere to any global loudness standard with faster-than-real-time performance.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Nugen Audio will be in booth SL8630. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.