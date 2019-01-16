Nominations Open for NAB Best of Show Awards

ALEXANDRIA, VA—Attention 2019 NAB Show exhibitors! It’s time to nominate your product or service for the sixth annual Future Best of Show Awards, the most coveted honor at the annual spring event.

Nominations are due Friday, March 22, 2019.

The awards honor outstanding new products exhibited at the spring show. Each year hundreds of new products are nominated by convention exhibitors.

Awards are presented by Future publications TV Technology, Digital Video, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio World, Pro Sound News and Sound & Video Contractor.

Winners are selected by panels of professional users and magazine and site editors, based on descriptions provided by companies via this nomination form, as well as on evaluation at the show. And for the third year, exhibitors can also nominate in the category of Booth Design Award.

All nominees will also be featured in a post-show Program Guide that provides a spectacular overview of new media technology offerings at the convention.You can read the 2018 guide here.

To learn more about the awards program and to nominate your product(s), visit the FAQ page.