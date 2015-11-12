National Drone Show Sessions Announced

ARLINGTON, VA.—The 2015 National Drone Show, featuring Unmanned Aerial Vehicle video-capture technology, to be held Dec. 2–3, 2015 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Co-located with NewBay Media’s Government Video Expo, the National Drone Show will bring thousands of video professionals together for two days of discussions and demos of the latest UAV video capture, management and delivery technologies and techniques.





Drones have exploded onto the radar of virtually every industry. They raise fascinating business possibilities as well as new considerations involving regulation, security, privacy, and safety. This is also a marketplace of vast potential; by some estimates, sales of unmanned aerial systems are expected to exceed $8 billion by 2018, with the commercial sector exceeding $5 billion.



The National Drone Show will feature a Drone Flying Cage; free-to-attend sessions on the exhibit floor covering the latest drone technologies and regulatory topics; and in-depth training sessions for UAV users produced in partnership with Stampede.



Training Sessions include:



Wednesday, Dec. 2

10 a.m. Command & Control for Drones

Session Presented by Stampede

Instructor: Eric Jameson

This tutorial focuses on the Command & Control aspects using drones — what to do with the data, how to manage drones in your organization, and, most importantly, what tools to use when performing those functions.





2:30 p.m. “Rise of the Drones: A DMV’s Producer’s Panel for UAVs”

Exploring the use of drone technology for aerial cinematography and other emerging markets, TIVA’s Government Video Expo/National Drone Show session will a range of feature expert panelists, including:



Brian J. Kelly, Director, Producer and Writer, Single Malt Media

Guy Noffsinger, Video Director and Producer, First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet)

Nils Granholm, Co-Founder, CAVUS Media LLC

Christopher Vo, Ph.D

3:30 p.m. Drones for Large Sporting Event and Entertainment Event Coverage

Session Presented by Stampede

Instructor: Paul Dragos

This tutorial introduces the concept of using drones and drone technology to cover large sporting and entertainment events better, faster and cheaper than before thought possible.



6:30 p.m. TIVA Presents: “Aerial User Group Show and Tell”

Bring your UAV/Drone to the DC Convention Center and join TIVA as they talk about the best spots to fly in the DMV and how difficult it can be to secure permission to fly, gain access to a venue/field, insurance coverage and more! Great chance to meet your fellow aviators and network! Special guests/speakers and additional topics will be announced soon!



Thursday, Dec. 3

10 a.m. Drones for Law Enforcement/Security/Public Safety

National Drone Show Session, Presented by Stampede

Instructor: Fred Bivetto

This tutorial explores how drones and unmanned system technologies can be used safely and cost effectively to provide great tactical advantages for law enforcement, support for crowd control, special weapons and tactics (SWAT) units, and home or commercial security businesses.



2:30 p.m. “Drone-vertising” — Using Drones to Deliver Marketing/Advertising Messages

Session Presented by Stampede

Instructor: John Minor

“Drone-vertising” is advertising using drone technology; drones are much more cost effective than using manned aircraft for carrying advertisement banners aloft. This tutorial explores the market for using drones in support of the advertising industry.



The show is the only such event that brings together an audience of video professionals from the Washington region’s government, military, law enforcement, enterprise, broadcast, cable, production, and post production communities. Invited exhibitors include drone manufacturers, drone accessory equipment companies, and drone software and service provider.



Stampede is the charter Gold Sponsor of the National Drone Show. The National Drone Show will mark the first time that video professionals will have the opportunity to focus fully on the impact UAVs and Drone Video Systems can have on their operations.

