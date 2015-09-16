NewBay Media Announces National Drone Show

WASHINGTON—As drones continue their upward trend in the broadcasting industry, NewBay Media has announced the 2015 National Drone Show, a new conference and expo highlighting Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) video capture technology. Set to take place Dec. 2-3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C., and co-located with NewBay Media’s Government Video Expo, the National Drone Show will offer discussions and demos of the latest UAV and video capture, management and delivery technologies and techniques.

The National Drone Show will bring together video professionals from the Washington region’s government, military, law enforcement, enterprise, broadcast, cable, production and post production industries and feature exhibitors from drone manufacturers, drone accessory equipment companies, and drone software and service providers.

Among the conference’s highlights will be a Drone Flying Cage, with instructors from Unmanned Vehicle University conducting drone operating demonstrations. Sessions covering the latest drone technologies and regulatory topics will also be available for attendees, as well as in-depth paid training sessions for UAV users from charter Gold Sponsor Stampede.

“The National Drone Show will mark the first time that video professionals will have the opportunity to focus fully on the impact Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Drone Video Systems can have on their operations,” said Kevin Kelly, Stampede president and COO. “The show’s presentations and training sessions will provide attendees with the information, tools and resources required to evolve their business to capitalize on this multibillion dollar profit opportunity.”

For more information, or to register for the conference, visit www.nationaldroneshow.com.