Nevion to Showcase the Future of IP in Broadcast at IBC 2017

OSLO, NORWAY—Nevion, a provider of virtualized media production solutions, will be showcasing how its IP-based solutions for contribution, facilities, remote production and digital terrestrial TV (DTT) can enable broadcasters to ‘connect better, share better and broadcast better’ at IBC 2017.

This year’s show, which takes place between Sept. 15-19 at the RAI in Amsterdam, will see Nevion announcing and demonstrating a range of new features delivered as software updates for its flagship products, VideoIPath management orchestration software and Virtuoso, the software-defined media node platform.

These updates are designed to deliver the convergence required by broadcasters as IP blurs the distinction between the local area networks (LANs) being deployed in their facilities and wide area networks (WANs) used for contribution, remote production and distribution.

The new release of the VideoIPath software will extend further the existing WAN-based media software-defined network (SDN) capabilities into the LANs. Some of the highlights of the new release are the new Flow app and the Panel app, which provide advanced workflow connectivity within facilities.

Nevion Virtuoso’s latest software upgrade adds studio-over-IP functionality to its existing WAN capabilities, including support for the SMPTE 2110-30 (audio over IP) standard. It will also extend its support for 4K transport with TICO encoding.

Nevion will of course also be showing the latest developments across its product range, including Flashlink (optical transport), Media Gateways and Ventura (encoding and transport), nSure (monitoring), cProcessor (TS processing) and VikinX (baseband and IP switches).

Johnny Dolvik, Chief Product and Development Officer, Nevion, says: “There is no doubt that the broadcasting industry is in the midst of a major business transformation, in which lean production will play an increasingly important role. IP and IT technology can help deliver this transformation, but only if considered across the whole production chain—not just in the studios as seems to be the focus at the moment. With IP, production resources can be connected more readily and shared with unprecedented agility, over great distances, enabling production to be leaner and nimbler. Nevion’s latest developments showcased at IBC should be seen in that context—enabling better broadcasting.”

To see Nevion’s newly-upgraded products and learn more about its opinions on the current broadcast landscape, visit booth 1.B71.