NAB Show Product Preview: Switchers & Routers

If there’s a theme to be found when it comes to switching and routing technology, it’s one of both expansion and retraction. New solutions on the show floor are offering more inputs, more DVEs and more functionality when it comes to handling multiple formats and functionalities.

At the same time, these hard-working machines are doing it all in a smaller footprint with an eye on meeting more than just the needs of broadcasters, but also corporate and education markets, too.

SWITCHERS

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN will showcase ATEM Television Studio HD, a broadcast-quality live production switcher designed for both broadcast and professional AV users. ATEM Television Studio HD features eight inputs, multiview, two flash-based media players and a DVE for effects.

BROADCAST PIX will feature Broadcast Pix Commander, a new series of live production systems featuring a streamlined touchscreen interface that enables non-technical personnel to execute sophisticated productions. The system is designed for government, corporate and education markets.

CINEGY will show the Cinegy Channel Broadcasting Suite, which includes flagship products for playout and live production.

EVS will demo the DYVI IT-based switching solution, which offers distributed live production and new scalability features.

FOR-A plans to showcase the HVS-490 switcher and introduce a new range of production switchers.

GRASS VALLEY will feature the space-saving GV Korona, which features 1 or 2 M/E panels that supports multiple HD formats and can be upgraded to 3G/4K.

NewTek IP Series

JLCOOPER ELECTRONICS will show its compact Proton broadcast switcher panel, designed for use with Blackmagic’s ATEM.

NEWTEK will showcase its NewTek IP Series, a software-driven, modular video production system with virtually limitless access to video sources and video mixing options. Designed to work cohesively in an ecosystem, NewTek says its IP Series is the first large production system designed for IP video while also fully backwards compatible with SDI; using separate scalable high-performance components for the mixing and control, input, and output of sources allowing virtually unlimited scalability.

ROSS VIDEO will feature its Carbonite Black Solo, which targets the needs of professional yet compact productions. Solo features six SD/HD-SDI connections and three HDMI inputs and for outputs there are five SDI and one HDMI, all completely assignable. The switcher also features six floating frame synchronizers with format converters that can be assigned to any input.

ROUTING

FOR-A will show the MFR-3000 3G-SDI routing switcher as well as the MFR-4000, MFR-5000, and MFR-8000 12G-SDI-based routing switchers.

PESA will be on the prowl with the Cheetah routing switchers, which support high-definition video for SD/HD/3G-SDI/4K as well as analog video, embedding and conversion.

UTAH SCIENTIFIC will address the realities of every day SDI workflows with its new Series Three hybrid digital router engine, which accommodates high-density SDI and creation of IP signals from a central frame and handles any number of IP and SDI professional video signal formats.

KVM SWITCHES

ADDER will feature its Adder CCS-PRO8 system, designed to allow operators to control up to eight machines across eight displays using one mouse and keyboard with FreeFlow technology and USB 3.0. The company will also demo AdderLink XDIP, an IP-based KVM extender or matrix that works across a standard 1GbE local network and provides the ability to transmit up to 1920x1200 video stream, audio and USB over a CATx cable.

BLACKBOX will showcase its new Boxilla KVM and AV/IT system management platform, which manages KVM, KVM over IP, virtualized end-points and AV/IT devices on one centralized command center and empowers KVM and AV/IT deployments using a web-enabled and common user interface. BlackBox will also show how its VSN2000-ENC and VSN2000-DEC H.264 encoder and decoder can be integrated within pro-AV solutions to enable transmission of full HD video and audio over the internet or any IP network, as well as integrate with Black-Box products like the Radian, iCompel and ControlBridge.

G&D NORTH AMERICA will showcase its KVM extender DP1.2-Vision-XG, which can transmit 4K or 8K video at 60 Hz up to 10,000m over as many as four synchronous video channels. The DP1.2-Vision model will also be on hand, and allows for the transmission of computer signals up to 10,000m via fiber optics, or 140m over CATx cables. The DP-Vision-IP system, meanwhile, provides access to computers over IP structures and supports DisplayPort video resolutions up to 2560x1600 at 60 Hz or 3840x2160 at 30 Hz.

IHSE Draco ultra

IHSE will debut the Draco vario KVM USB 3.0 extender system, which supports 5 Gbps SuperSpeed USB deliveries, including high-speed hard drives and high-resolution cameras at up to 100m over multimode fiber- optic cable. Also new, the Draco OPS+ KVM extender simplifies installation, operation and management of remote displays, providing single-wire connection from remote media players and source devices to screens. A new update to the Draco ultra DisplayPort Extender increases its color depth from 24 bit video to 30 bit, and a Switch and Preview function for the Draco tera tool allows users to monitor connected video sources and manage computers and consoles through an IP connection.

THINKLOGICAL will demonstrate its TLX24, an uncompressed 4K KVM non-blocking 24-port uncompressed KVM matrix switch that supports both premise and cloud-based editing workflows. The TLX delivers extension and switching of full resolution 4K DCI video (up to 4096x2160 resolution) at 60 Hz frame rate using two fiber-optic or CATx copper cables.