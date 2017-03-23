NAB Show Product Preview: Cameras

There will be plenty of UltraHD 4K cameras on display at the NAB Show, including small footprint POV (point of view) and PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) models.

1 BEYOND will debut new versions of its cameras with IP control and monitoring, available with 10X, 20X and 30X optical zooms. All cameras output up to 1080p60 via HD-SDI in addition to dual stream, and will feature 1/2.8-inch Sony Exmor CMOS sensor. The 1 Beyond AutoTracker 2 is also available with IP.

AJA VIDEO SYSTEMS will return with its CION and RovoCam camera systems.

ARRI is playing its new products close to the vest. The company is celebrating its 100th year in the motion picture business, along with a Scientific and Technical Academy Award for the ARRI ALEXA digital camera system.

BEXEL will launch Clarity 800, a custom-built camera the company touts as the world’s first miniature, high-frame-rate (HFR) point-of view camera for live production. The Clarity 800 offers HFR processing in HD up to 8x (480 fps) and 1080p for superior quality and can handle all video formats, including 1080i and 720p. The camera measures 4.7-inches high, 2.56-inches wide, and 1-inch thick and is designed to integrate into a live event ecosystem, operating as a broadcast camera system with real-time processing via fiber optics.

BLACKMAGIC DESIGN will debut the URSA Mini Pro 4.6K, a new professional camera that combines high-end digital film quality with the ergonomics and features of a traditional broadcast camera.

Canon EOS C700 Cinema Camera

Grass Valley LDX 86N

CANON will showcase its new flagship EOS C700 Cinema Camera, designed for major 4K cinema, television and on-demand streaming productions. The modular camera line consists of three models: the EOS C700 (4.5K Super 35 imager, Canon EF mount), EOS C700 PL (4.5K Super 35 imager, PL mount) and EOS C700 GS PL (4K Super 35 imager with global shutter, PL mount).

DREAM CHIP TECHNOLOGIES GMBH will introduce its ATOM one HD/4K POV camera, one of the smallest SDI POV cameras with integrated CCU on the market. With high image quality in HD and 4K, and color multi-matrix support, it is a broadcast-like POV camera.

GRASS VALLEY will showcase its LDX 86N camera, which provides high-quality native 4K resolution in true 16:9 aspect ratio. The camera utilizes lenses intended for broadcast, with no cropping or zooming effects and allows users to select between the highest resolution with native 4K or switching to native 3G/HD for applications requiring HD.

Hitachi Z-HD5500

Ikegami HDK-73 camera

HITACHI KOKUSAI will introduce its Z-HD5500 HDTV studio and field production camera, which combines the latest advances in CMOS imaging technology with native 1080p acquisition and HD-HDR. The company will also debut its HD-HDR feature, which brings the benefits of HDR to its extensive array of high-definition MOS and CMOS cameras.

IKEGAMI will unveil its HDK-73 camera, the latest addition to Ikegami’s Unicam HD camera series. It features F12 high sensitivity 2/3-inch CMOS sensors with exceptional picture quality in either 1080i or 720p, and is a cost-effective camera system. The company will also showcase the UHK-430 4K, designed for use in the studio and field. The UHK-430 features three 2/3-inch 4K (3840x2160) CMOS sensors with RGB prism optics, for “Real 4K” resolution from 24 million pixels (8 million per sensor).

In the 8K realm, Ikegami’s SHK-810 8K camera is notable for the significant size reduction and lightweight design that it brings to field and live production, and the fact it can be operated in the same manner as current broadcast cameras.

I-MOVIX will introduce an Autoclip feature for its INFINITE slow motion camera. This new functionality enables straightforward integration of the INFINITE camera within the standard LSM workflow, further reinforcing it as the optimum choice for a wide range of broadcast productions.

IO INDUSTRIES will roll out its 4K MAX, which pairs a 4K camera and the DVR Express Core 2 MAX. This system is capable of recording 10-bit 4K/UHD up to 210fps, 2K/HD at 830fps, and 720p at more than 1200fps. Recordings can be replayed in slow motion via 3G-SDI outputs. The company will also demonstrate its Holographic Video Capture system.

JVCKENWOOD GY-HM200HW

JVCKENWOOD will pull the curtain off its GY-HM200HW House of Worship Streaming Camcorder, a 4KCAM live streaming video camera that features on-board customized titling for worship facilities. It produces graphic overlays without the use of an external CG or other production equipment. Graphics can be customized for a variety of religious events and can include custom church logos.

LUMENS INTEGRATION will feature the VC-A70H 4K and Ultra HD PTZ camera, with HDMI and HDBaseT simultaneous image outputs, and a 12x optical zoom. The VC-A60S is full HD PTZ camera in 1080p/60fps. It has 30x optical zoom and 3G-SDI, DVI, component, C-Video synchronous image outputs. The VC-B20U is a USB 3.0 PTZ camera compatible with Windows, Linux, MAC OSX and Chrome OS, and has a 5x optical zoom. And the VC-A20P is a PTZ IP camera with full HD 1080p/60fps that comes with 20x optical zoom, 3G-SDI, DVI, Component and C-Video simultaneous image output.

PANASONIC will expand its PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) camera lineup with the full HD, rugged outdoor AW-HR140 PTZ camera. It features a full-HD 3 MOS sensor, an optical 20x plus a digital 10x zoom, with water and dust resistant (IP65) housing. The company will also debut the AG-UMR20/UCK20 4K POV camera and recorder combo. The compact, lightweight, free-style shooting system has inherited the features of the first-generation POVCAM, including network operation for IP control and IP streaming. It offers high-quality, 4K images when combined with the optional Compact Camera Head.

ROSS VIDEO will showcase the PIVOT-cam, a compact PTZ cam that targets assembly, education, corporate, house of worship acquisition, along with events and broadcast POV productions. Ross will also demo its Acid Cam, a compact box camera designed for studio robotics and touts a SMPTE 4:2:2 video signal output standard as well as a special 0:4:4 full bandwidth color signal.

Sony FS7 II camcorder

SONY will demo its new HDC-P43, a lightweight, compact and mountable POV camera, with support for 4K HDR, HFR, the ITUR BT.2020 color space and S-Log3 for high brightness and high contrast imagery. Sony will also highlight its new FS7 II camcorder, which improves on Sony’s original FS7. With Super35mm and APSC sensors, it supports Sony’s α Mount System, which includes more than 70 lenses. The company will also showcase its HDC-4800 camera system that combines 4K resolution with enhanced high frame rate capabilities: 8x at 4K and up to 16x in full HD. This power is combined with HD cut-out and zoom capabilities for sports and live event production.

YI TECHNOLOGY will introduce a new camera system. Also new is the Yi 4K+ Action Cam, a 4K/60fps action camera. Based on the 4K Action Camera, the Yi 4K+ features twice the frame rate, capturing 4K video at 60 frames-per-second, plus battery life up to 2 hours.

Yi will also highlight its M1 Mirrorless Digital Camera, which captures stunning, color-accurate, 20 MP still camera images as well as 4K 30 fps video. It features BLE Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, a minimalist compact design and a 3-inch touchscreen with easy controls.