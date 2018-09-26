NAB Show NY: VITEC to Highlight MGW Diamond Encoder

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—VITEC will be on the exhibit floor with its MGW Diamond, a small, power-efficient quad channel HEVC and H.264 HD/SD video encoder. MGW Diamond features an encoding engine with the ability to output up to eight streams simultaneously. MGW Diamond is suitable for multichannel applications where stringent size, weight and power (SWaP) characteristics are demanded. MGW Diamond captures up to 4x 3G/HD/SD-SDI or Composite inputs and streams live up to eight channels, addressing diverse applications within sports, enterprise, defense and surveillance markets.

For data-sensitive applications, the MGW Diamond supports KLV/STANAG metadata ingest from various sources (SDI or IP); real-time image cropping and video scaling; Forward Error Correction (FEC) streaming; and JITC-compliant output streams. It packs the capabilities for delivering Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) or Situational Awareness (SA) video generated by ground vehicles, manned or unmanned airborne platforms and marine vessels.

VITEC’s IPTV and Digital Signage Solution for Sports Venues enhances the fan experience with best-in-class viewing and creates new opportunities for fan engagement—and revenue-building—through digital video streaming. Understanding the unique technical and operational requirements for operating an IPTV network in a sports and entertainment venues is key to developing an effective and reliable solution.

