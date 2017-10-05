NAB Show NY: Utah Scientific to Show Latest Router, Switcher

NEW YORK—Utah Scientific will demonstrate its new 400 Series hybrid digital router, a flexible platform designed to accommodate next-generation IP signals along with high-density SDI. All within a common frame, the company says the 400 Series can handle any number of IP and SDI signal formats along with audio and data. The new SMPTE ST 2110 and SMPTE ST 2022-6/7 IP formats are supported, together with 3G-SDI, analog, HD, SD, and audio signals including analog, digital AES3, MADI, TDM, and AES67. The router also handles major digital and analog audio formats, and features advanced signal processing for embedding and de-embedding.

Also to be featured is the UHD-12G digital routing switcher, an enterprise-class router to enable distribution of a range of SDI video signals, from SD data rates up to 2160p60 in a single-link interconnect. Suitable for live acquisition of UHDTV content, the UHD-12G simplifies installations and reduces the rack space and cables needed to process 4K signals. The UHD-12G is able to receive, route and distribute SDI signals up to the latest 4K/60 standards on a single cable. The router is compliant with SMPTE ST 2081 and ST 2082 standards for SDI video and compatible with the full line of Utah Scientific products.

Utah Scientific will exhibit at booth N758.