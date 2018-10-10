NAB Show NY: Media Links Showcases Media Over IP Technology

WINDSOR, CONN.—As a key component of Media Links’ integrated solutions, the new MDP3040 IP Media Gateway will be introduced to North America at NAB Show New York. Part of the MDP series of network edge devices, the MDP3040 is a multichannel 4K/UHD encoder/decoder with TICO lightweight compression supporting several configurations. The company says two 12G-SDI inputs can be TICO-encoded and transmitted over dual 10 GbE network trunk interfaces; or two TICO-encoded network streams can be simultaneously received and decoded as two 12G-SDI outputs. For delivering 4K/UHD signals over existing 3G-SDI infrastructures, the MDP3040 can function as a standalone two-channel 12G-SDI input to two-channel TICO compressed BNC output encoder, or as a two-channel TICO compressed BNC input to two-channel 12G-SDI output decoder.

At the core of Media Links common LAN/WAN architecture is its 100G switching solutions, which address the requirements of accelerated IP workflows essential for rapid network speeds and bandwidth demands. They deliver high port density enabling facilities to operate at any scale while reducing operational costs and infrastructure complexity. New services such as 4K UHD and remote/at home/distributed production can now be accommodated.

Hitless switching capability implemented across the Media Links portfolio provides network redundancy and media (video/audio and data) protection.

As a component of the Media Links soft-step IP migration toolkit and common LAN/WAN architecture, the ProMD EMS (Enhanced Management System) is a multi-user software-based application used to configure, provision, manage and troubleshoot small- to large-scale IP video and media transport networks.

Together, this family of solutions provides broadcasters with the ability to make a soft-step IP migration on a single multimedia service platform, all while using their existing SDI infrastructure.

Media Links will be at the show in booth N624.



[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]