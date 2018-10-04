NAB Show NY: Lawo to Intro New Virtual Module for V__matrix

RASTATT, GERMANY—Lawo’s vm_udx Virtual Module (VM) for the V__matrix eco-system, which provides format conversion between SD, HD and 4K formats plus audio embedding/de-embedding, frame-sync, proc amp and RGB color correction functionality, will make its U.S. debut at NAB Show New York.

At its core the vm_udx provides four independent paths of format conversion between SD, HD and 4K for IP and/or SDI signals. Conversion between SD and HD formats uses one path while conversion to/from 4K uses four paths. Each path provides video framesync and audio sample rate conversion as well as audio and video delay functionality. Every path also has audio embedding/de-embedding capabilities with audio gain, surround to stereo downmix (5.1 & 7.1) and x/y-fade functionality for all outputs.

A 5,312 x 5,312 mono audio router provides ample room for audio embedding/de-embedding to video as well as audio channel reshuffling if desired. The company says broadcast-quality RGB and YUV color correction is provided for every processing path. An additional four independent paths for a total of eight are available with the +4UDX option, which can be added at any time.

Designed with IP networking in mind vm_udx natively supports both ST2022-6 and ST2110-20 IP video as well as ST2110-30/-31/AES67 and RAVENNA IP audio streams. Conversion between IP video and IP audio standards is also possible, e.g. ST2022 to/from ST2110. To ensure high availability ST2022-7 hitless protection switching is natively supported. With the available io_bnc rear-plates vm_udx allows for legacy connection to SD-, HD- and 4K-SDI. For 4K both single-link 12G-SDI as well as quad-link (2SI and SQD) is supported. In addition the vm_udx is also capable of single-link to quad-link and 2SI to SQD cross-conversion.

