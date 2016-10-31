NAB Show NY Keynote Lands NBC Olympics, NFL, Telemundo Execs

WASHINGTON—The jocks are taking center stage for the opening keynote of 2016 NAB Show New York, or at least the guys responsible for putting the jocks on TV are. Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics and president of operations and strategy for NBC Sports Group; Brian Rolapp, executive vice president of media for the NFL; and Ray Warren, president of Telemundo Deportes, will all speak during the opening keynote of the conference.

The session, which will be moderated by Variety’s TV News Editor Oriana Schwindt, will focus some of the biggest sporting events in the world: Sunday Night Football, the Summer and Winter Olympics, and the FIFA World Cup. The trio will address a number of factors for each event, including production quality, distribution, promotion, sponsorship and viewer research. Examples will be provided from the most recent Olympics that took place in Rio and the current NFL season, and Warren will provide a look ahead at the 2018 World Cup.

The opening keynote session will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 10 a.m. NAB Show New York will run from Nov. 9-10 from the Javits Convention Center.