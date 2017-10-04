NAB Show NY: JVCKENWOOD to Show Its Latest Camcorders

NEW YORK—JVCKENWOOD USA Corp. will showcase the ultra-high definition GY-LS300 4KCAM Camcorder, which is equipped with a 4K Super 35 CMOS sensor and accommodates a range of cinema and photographic lenses and adapters for cinematic effects. Users can create recordings on SDHC/SDXC media in a variety of image formats including 4K Ultra HD, full HD with 4:2:2 sampling, SD and web-friendly proxy formats. The camcorder’s dual codec design enables users to make two copies of their program simultaneously, and stream live HD over the internet to content delivery networks such as USTREAM while recording full HD.

GY-LS300

The GY-HM200 4KCAM Camcorder is JVC's next-generation camcorder with integrated 12x optical zoom lens and 4K CMOS sensor. It delivers 4K Ultra HD recordings directly to SDHC/SDXC memory cards. Complete with dual XLR audio inputs, HD-SDI (3G) and HDMI outputs, it is equipped with JVC's dual codec Advanced Streaming Technology. Users can connect to the internet via optional Wi-Fi or 4G LTE modem and stream HD to USTREAM or any other destination while recording to the SDHC memory card.

JVC will exhibit at booth N433.