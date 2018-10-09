NAB Show NY: Cobalt to Feature Its Latest Products for openGear Platform

CHAMPAIGN, ILL.—At the 2018 NAB Show New York, Cobalt Digital will demonstrate the 9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI up/down/cross-converter, the company’s latest generation of advanced image and audio processors for the openGear platform. The base card provides quad 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI I/O with SDI muxing and demuxing and up/down/cross-conversion. Options include RGB color correction and SDR-to-HDR up-mapping via Technicolor’s HDR Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) processing.

Also on display will be Cobalt’s new 9971-MV18-4K series of openGear multiviewers. These support the latest signal types with a high-density modular design that can be expanded as required. The MV18 is equipped with 18 4K 12G-SDI auto-detect inputs, which the company says can be scaled as needed across a full 3840 x 2160 UHD raster output.

The 9992-ENC-4K-HEVC H.265 Streaming Encoder for openGear will be demonstrated. The platform supports quad 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI inputs and is also configurable as a multichannel encoder (up to four channels) for 1080p60 signals and below using MPEG-2, H.264 or HEVC, with all channels using the same compression standard.

The new Cobalt Digital OG-PC computer card is an x86 computer on an openGear card. The OG-PC takes advantage of the redundant power and cooling features of the openGear frame. The card’s modular form-factor saves on rack space by replacing bulky 1RU PCs.

Cobalt Digital will be on the show floor in booth N626.

