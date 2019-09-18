Black Box Adds to Its KVM Platform at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Black Box will show its Remote App for the Emerald Unified KVM platform at this year's NAB Show New York, which the company says gives authorized users simultaneous remote access to one or more sources—PCs, servers or virtual machines—across an Emerald KVM network.

Supporting multiple simultaneous connections for full-HD video up to 45 fps, the new Emerald Remote App is suitable for tasks such as remote process and applications monitoring. With authentication against the Boxilla KVM network manager from Black Box, the Remote App offers users a list of connections and provides access, just like a standard hardware-based system. According to the company, because the Remote App is not tethered to a fixed location, users can access the Emerald KVM network from anywhere using their own computers or laptops.

Black Box will also showcase the Emerald ZeroU DVI transmitter for the Emerald Unified KVM platform. A little bigger than a smartphone, the compact ZeroU transmitter works with the Emerald SE receiver with hardware housed securely in a corporate data center or in the cloud. Supporting visually lossless full HD DVI video up to 1920x1200 and requiring less than 40 Mbps of bandwidth for 1080p video, the transmitter brings connectivity to a variety of applications including broadcast, post production and more.

Black Box will demonstrate these products at its booth, N855, during NAB Show New York, Oct. 16-17.