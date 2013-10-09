NAB Show now accepting applications for start-ups to participate in SPROCKIT 2014

The NAB Show and World Series of Start-Ups are accepting applications from start-up companies to participate in SPROCKIT 2014, a program that showcases elite emerging companies in media and entertainment and introduces them to industry influencers and decision-makers. SPROCKIT is a year-round program that will kick off at the 2014 NAB Show, April 5-10, in Las Vegas.

Returning to the NAB Show for the second consecutive year, SPROCKIT 2014 will triple in size and select up to 30 start-ups to participate in the week-long series of events. Created to give game-changing entrepreneurs broad exposure through the NAB Show, the selected start-up companies will have intimate access to top executives in media and entertainment, the opportunity to pre-schedule private meetings with industry influencers, and time to present their product or service to potential customers, partners and/or investors.

To become part of the SPROCKIT 2014, a company must have market validation and must prove the potential to significantly impact the media and entertainment industry. Interested companies must submit an online application by Nov. 22, 2013. Priority is given to those who apply before Oct. 22, 2013. Up to 30 selected companies will be invited to participate in SPROCKIT at the 2014 NAB Show and SPROCKIT Sync meetings.

For more information about SPROCKIT or to submit an application, visit sprockitglory.com.