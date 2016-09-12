NAB Show New York Will Collocate With AES in ’17

WASHINGTON—News from the convention planning circuit…



The National Association of Broadcasters and Audio Engineering Society will collocate their fall conferences next year.



The AES East Coast convention, with its emphasis on audio, and the NAB Show New York, slanted to video and content distribution, will be held side by side in October of 2017 at the Javits Convention Center. The move is likely to help the events benefit from one another rather than compete for attention and audience at about the same time. Organizers expect a combined total of 25,000 attendees.



This also is another step in the evolution of two events that were at one time known as Content & Communications World (CCW) and the Satellite Communications Conference and Expo. NAB acquired those in 2013 from trade show organizer JD Events, further ramping up the association's profile in the conventions business, where it has long been known for its large spring convention. NAB subsequently named its fall event NAB Show New York.



“The AES annual fall USA convention will be held Oct. 18–21, 2017, and NAB Show New York will be held Oct. 18–19, 2017,” the two organizations announced. “The adjacent location of these events creates the most comprehensive and largest media and entertainment event held on the East Coast with more than 600 exhibitors.”



The announcement was made by AES Executive Director Bob Moses and NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown. It did not indicate whether the arrangement would be repeated in the future. The fall AES event typically is held on the east and west coasts in alternating years, while NAB Show New York presumably will not.

This story originally appeared in TVT's sister publication Radio World.