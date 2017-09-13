NAB Show New York Plans ‘Best of BEIT’ Track

WASHINGTON—NAB Show New York has announced a new track that it will be featuring for this year’s show based on some of the research and presentations initially featured during the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference held at the NAB Show in Las Vegas, billed as the “Best of BEIT.”

“Best of BEIT” will feature sessions covering ATSC 3.0, UHD, cybersecurity and big data with presenters that include Dr. Richard Chernock, Lisa Ellman, and Jim Starzynski.

The show will also have “Best of BEIT Engage!” This session will consist of roundtable discussions to promote interaction between attendees and industry experts and cover things like implementing IP playout system; voice-activated media; audio loudness management; immersive media; and podcasting. “Best of BEIT Engage!” will take place on Oct. 18 from 12:15-1 p.m.at the Focus FWD Keynote Stage.

The full “Best of BEIT” schedule will run from Oct. 18-19 at the Tech FWD Stage. Additional information and registration can be found here.