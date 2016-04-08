NAB Show Increases Security Procedures

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters has announced that it will boost the security procedures at the 2016 NAB Show. While the NAB says in a statement that there is no known threat to the convention, event organizers want “to ensure that NAB Show participants can conduct business in a safe and secure environment.”

In addition to the show’s usual security procedures—which include interior badge check points, random bag searches, and exterior perimeter security posts—attendees can expect to see an increased number of uniformed police officers and search dogs around the exterior of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). Designated entry and exit points, as well as an increased number of random bag searches are also expected.

NAB says that the show security team will be in consultation with the Las Vegas Metro Police, Department of Homeland Security, the FBI and the LVCC to update the security plan as necessary.

“In light of recent incidences, both domestic and global, we believe these steps are appropriate,” said Dennis Wharton, NAB executive vice president of communications in the press release. “We will do our best to limit any inconvenience to our attendees.”

The 2016 NAB Show will take place from April 16-21.