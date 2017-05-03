NAB Show: Avid Offerings Empower Storytellers to Inspire

LAS VEGAS—“Stories are the glue that connects us all,” Avid Chairman and CEO Louis Hernandez Jr. told the assembled Avid Connect crowd in the Lafee conference room at the Wynn hotel. “They reflect our hopes, our dreams, our fears, and they have the power to move people.”

Avid reaches for the cloud.

To help tell those stories, Avid is looking more than ever to moving its systems into the cloud. It is empowering MediaCentral with new cloud-based applications and announced Microsoft as its preferred public cloud partner while showcasing end-to-end 4K/IP workflows.

Avid is also giving Pro Tools native Dolby Atmos mixing capabilities and reviving the beloved ScriptTools and PhraseFind phonetic editing utilities. The new Avid Illuminate provides a file-based quality assurance system for verifying captions, video descriptions and languages, and it has brought out a powerful new video interface, DNxIQ, with SD to 4K and universal mastering support.

Avid NEXIS storage now offers greater bandwidth scalability and extended work- flows with Pro Tools, and the new IPLink for Avid MediaCentral | UX will enable Avid users to browse and search with EVS media on the MediaCentral platform in live sports and news.

Perhaps most exciting to aspiring professionals, Avid Media Composer | First will give young artists free access to Media Composer-style editing to learn how to tell those stories Hernandez says are so inspiring.

