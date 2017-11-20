NAB Show Announces Two New Award Receptions

WASHINGTON—There will be a slight change of schedule from past years at the 2018 NAB Show, as two new events have been added with the stated goal of “highlighting broadcast industry achievement,” per NAB’s official announcement. The events are the NAB Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner and NAB: We Are Broadcasters Celebration.

The Achievement in Broadcasting Dinner is a ticket event that will take place on Monday, April 9. There will be a networking reception from 6 – 7 p.m., followed by dinner from 7 – 9 p.m. The NAB Radio and Television Hall of Fame Awards and the NAB Digital Leadership Award will be presented during the event. Tickets will be available through the NAB Show registration portal.

NAB: We Are Broadcasters Celebration will be held on Tuesday, April 10 from 3 – 4:15 p.m. The event will be located at the NAB Show Mainstage in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center and is open to all attendees. During the event, NAB will present the Crystal Radio Awards and the Crystal Heritage Award, the Radio and Television Engineering Achievement Awards and the Television Chairman’s Award. A network reception will follow the event.

These events are replacing the NAB Show Television Luncheon, Radio Luncheon and Technology Luncheon.

In addition, the NAB Show Opening event, which features the presentation of the NAB Distinguished Service Award, will be relocating from the Westgate Hotel to the Mainstage in North Hall.

Registration for the 2018 NAB Show is now available.