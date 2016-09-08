NAB Show Accepting Speaking Proposals for BEITC 2017

WASHINGTON—Those who would like to submit speaking proposals for the Broadcast Engineering and Information Technology Conference at the 2017 NAB Show are now eligible to do so, per a press release from the NAB. The NAB has also announced it will begin accepting proposals for all other conferences and signature sessions as of Sept. 22.

The BEITC is for broadcast engineers and technicians, contract engineers, broadcast equipment manufacturers, distributors, engineering consultants and R&D engineers. The conference offers technical papers on the challenges and opportunities in the broadcast industry.

NAB said in its press release that it is seeking “presenters with fresh ideas and unique perspectives on key trends and technologies driving the future of media and entertainment.” Topics that BEITC is looking to address include multiplatform distribution, emerging technologies, production and post-production workflows, social and mobile applications, new storytelling techniques, and changing advertising and business models.

The deadline for submission for all speaking proposals is going to be Oct. 31. Click here for more information.

The 2017 NAB Show will take place in Las Vegas from April 22-27.