SMPTE Unveils 2025 NAB Show Educational Presentations

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.—SMPTE, the home of media professionals, technologists, and engineers, today unveiled the educational presentations that will be shown at this year’s NAB Show.

"SMPTE Education is at the heart of innovation in the media and entertainment industry, and we're thrilled to continue this legacy at NAB," said Polly Hickling, SMPTE education vice president and learning and development lead for media at Eviden. "The Future of Cinema, along with our hands-on floor sessions, embodies the spirit of practical, cutting-edge demonstrations that are vital to shaping the future of technology. This year’s Future of Cinema conference offers a dynamic showcase, with an exclusive look at tomorrow’s technologies from script to screen, while the floor sessions showcase real-world examples of how these innovations are being applied today. It’s sure to be productive, educational, and entertaining.”

Saturday, April 5

9:15 a.m.-6 p.m. PDT: SMPTE Future of Cinema Conference – Scene in a New Light

9:30-9:35 a.m. PDT: SMPTE Future of Cinema Conference – Welcome

9:35-10:20 a.m. PDT: SMPTE Future of Cinema Conference – AI from the Trenches – Real-World Insights and Innovations

10:25-10:50 a.m. PDT: SMPTE Future of Cinema Conference – Reimagining Filmmaking Through AI – Empowerment, Collaboration, and Education

11-11:40 a.m. PDT: SMPTE Future of Cinema Conference – Preview the Next Generation of Projection and Exhibition

1:30-2:50 p.m. PDT: SMPTE Future of Cinema Conference – Beyond the Frame – How Sphere Studios Creates and Delivers Evolving Content for a Dynamic Screen

3-4:20 p.m. PDT: SMPTE Future of Cinema Conference – Movie AI for Real – Live Demos of the Latest Gen AI and ML Tools

4:20-5 p.m. PDT: SMPTE Future of Cinema Conference – Reception and Demo

Sunday, April 6

12:05-12:50 p.m. PDT: SMPTE Presents – AI-Driven Live Broadcasting Through the SMPTE Lens

3:15-3:35 p.m. PDT: Making Media Services and Devices Just Work

Monday, April 7

11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. PDT: SMPTE Presents – Filmmakers Talk About the Importance of Color Management and ACES

2:45-3:30 p.m. PDT: SMPTE Presents – AI as Ally – Enhancing Human Creativity in Media Production

Further information about the 2025 NAB Show is online at smpte.org/future-of-cinema-at-nab-25.

Further information about SMPTE is online at smpte.org.