NAB Reveals Final Five Sprockit Participants

WASHINGTON—The stage is set for Sprockit 2016, as the National Association of Broadcasters and World Series of Startups have announced the final five companies that will participate in the program. Sprockit 2016 will be held during the 2016 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The program serves as a showcase for emerging startups that were selected by industry experts based on “their potential to influence the media, entertainment and technology markets,” according to the NAB’s press release. These five new companies join the previously announced 20.

Here are the final five companies:

Brightspot is a management platform for building websites, mobile applications and other content.

is a management platform for building websites, mobile applications and other content. EasyBroadcast reduces streaming bandwidth via a hybrid P2P model.

reduces streaming bandwidth via a hybrid P2P model. Ever engages customers and increases video monetization.

engages customers and increases video monetization. Ringr is a free mobile app that allows users to record quality audio interviews with persons of interest.

is a free mobile app that allows users to record quality audio interviews with persons of interest. VideoBlocks is a subscription-based video and audio stock that provides unlimited download access to its users for royalty-free content.

NAB Show attendees will vote on the most promising startup at the Sprockit Hub in booth N8635. The top five startups will be honored at an awards ceremony on April 19.

All 25 companies selected to participate in Sprockit at the 2016 NAB Show will convene again later in the year at Sprockit Sync, a series of private meetings where new technologies are introduced and discussed.